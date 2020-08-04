Pittsburg offers services to incoming, returning Pitt State students

Share

The Pittsburg community has many options for students to partake in local services. These services could include anything from hair care to auto repair.

For retail and apparel, Pittsburg offers Goodwill, JCPenney’s, Gordman’s and Maurice’s which all offer general designer apparel. As well as these options, Pittsburg also has local businesses Sonder & Co, Gorilla Country, Jock’s Nitch, and Audacious Boutique. Sonder & Co. is a boutique in downtown Pittsburg that also partners with local artists. Gorilla Country provides Pitt State-sponsored apparel for students, staff, faculty, family and community members to represent the university. Jock’s Nitch provides athletic apparel for both local teams like Pittsburg USD 250, St. Mary’s-Colgan Catholic Schools, and Girard Public Schools and also regional and national teams like the Kansas City Chiefs or Sporting KC.

“They (Audacious Boutique) have amazing customer service and beautiful quality clothing at a great price point,” said Bethany Elder, junior in music education. “They have such a positive influence on downtown (Pittsburg).”

Pittsburg also offers several salons for students to keep their hair maintained and looking their best. Options include both the Looking Glass Salon and Wild Side, both locally owned and operated. Additionally, there are salons in Walmart as well as Great Clips.

Graduate student in teaching Whitley Chesney goes to the Wild Side Salon along with her husband and thinks they’re the “best hairstylists she has had.”

“She (stylist Tayve Tyler Potts) is so funny and kind,” Chesney said. “The other stylists are super great also… It’s pretty sweet that both of our (her and her husband’s) stylists work in the same salon and they have such different styles. We have never been unhappy with our (service) there. 11 out of ten… (I) would recommend.”

The Looking Glass Salon and Gallery is located in the heart of downtown Pittsburg and is “highly recommend” by Pittsburg State alumna in music, Mary Jo Harper.

“Mary (the stylist)… knows exactly what to do to make anyone feel magical,” Harper said.

Students seeking out hair care and hair cutting services should closely monitor their status in relation to COVID-19 and also local, state, and federal regulations about businesses and best practices. Currently, masks are required in the state of Kansas at all businesses and specifically at hair salons and barber shops patrons are required to wear masks the entire time they are in the establishment, including while receiving services on their hair.

Pittsburg also offers several establishments related to auto maintenance and repair. Local options include Neptune Auto, Malle Automotive, Goodyear, Kansasland Tire and Service, Randy’s Auto Repair, King’s Automotive Services and Sharp’s Auto Body and Collision. Additionally, Walmart Supercenter has automotive services.

“Randy’s Auto Repair… (is) honest and competent,” said Virginia Darling, Pittsburg resident and retired USD 250 teacher.

Students have many options for the services they need, whether they are local to southeast Kansas or they are coming from farther away. Regulations for the wearing of masks and COVID-19 precautions should be closely monitored by students traveling to Pittsburg for college this fall.

