Local restaurants welcome returning Pitt State students

Pittsburg is home to many local eating establishments as well as the national food franchises and they all are offering culinary service to Pitt State students this fall.

The Pittsburg community features several kinds of cuisine for students to enjoy. Those who like Italian food will be satisfied by Gusano’s, a pizzeria, or Napoli’s, a traditional Italian restaurant. Those who like Mexican food will have several options for dining including Café del Rio, El Caballo, and Guadalajara, which offers $2 tacos on Tuesdays for “Taco Tuesday.” If one likes standard American food, there are options such as Chatter’s and the Pitt, and for Asian-American food, restaurants such as Lotus Express, Happy Family Buffet, and Lucky Star can satisfy that craving. Pittsburg is also home to more niche eateries such as TOAST or Sweet Designs Bakery. In addition to more traditional restaurants, Pittsburg also offers the DoorDash delivery service.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eating at restaurants may be different than what students have had in the past. Per current guidelines, it is required that when not eating or drinking that patrons of restaurants have a face covering of some kind so as to mitigate the spread of the virus. Different restaurants may have different requirements as to what passes as a “face covering” so this is something to research at individual restaurants.

“Our tagline (at Sweet Designs) is pretty much ‘Anything that will put you into a sugar coma’..,” said Heather Horton, owner of both Sweet Designs and TOAST. “Anything sweet, we do that!”

Sweet Designs offers both custom orders and walk-in purchases of sweets ranging from cakes to cookies to cupcakes and more.

“Being in the heart of downtown and having the possibility to work with the city… and Pitt State is such a great opportunity for us and our business,” Horton said.

Horton runs both businesses with her husband, and they say they are “thankful” for Pitt State students. Like many businesses in Pittsburg, Sweet Designs offers a 10-percent student discount. Other eating establishments that offer Pitt State student discounts include Freddy’s and Wendy’s.

Restaurants that are currently utilizing DoorDash for delivery service include Sonic, McDonald’s, El Caballo de Oro, Wendy’s, Chili’s, Tropical Smoothie Café, Chatters, the Pitt, Freddy’s, Rib Crib, Jimmy’s Egg, Taco Bell, Casey’s, Arby’s, Colton’s Steak House, Three Pandas, Applebee’s, Harry’s Café, Subway, Sakera, Long John Silver’s, Happy Family, Drop the H Brewery, Gusano’s and TOAST. Delivery fees and prices may vary between restaurants.

Less traditional places for food include Topical Sno, located right next to the Campus Bookstore across from Kelce Hall, serving snow cones and allowing patrons to invent a custom flavor for others to enjoy, Daylight Donuts which is open from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. every day of the week, and several pop-up food trucks normally serving refreshments at various events.

Food options for incoming students may vary depending on the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic and students should be on the lookout for changes regarding their new favorite places to get food.

