City of Pittsburg entertainment options for students

For many students, the memories created at university are not purely from or in an academic environment. Time spent with friends doing a variety of activities help enhance a student’s experience at university.

The City of Pittsburg offers a wide variety of entertainment options and activities for students. Pittsburg has opportunities for activities from bowling and skating to hiking trails. Many establishments have discounts or specials for students, so students should be sure to bring their PSU ID with them.

Located not far off campus, Meadowbrook Mall has a variety of eateries, shopping options as well as the AMC Classic Pittsburg 8 cinema. Students with a valid Pitt state ID can purchase movie tickets at the discounted price of $3.25.

Currently, the cinema is closed in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines. However, it will re-open when the guidelines allow, so students should continue to check for updates as to when it will open.

Bowling is another activity that students can enjoy on a budget. Holiday Lanes Bowling, located on North Broadway, is open Monday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. On Tuesdays, they have “Pitt State Two-days” where students with an ID can play two games for $2.22 and with an additional rental fee of $2.22 for shoes.

Another group activity is roller skating, which is available at Lowes Skateway located on North Joplin Street. Students can skate for $7 on Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in differing sessions.

For those who enjoy being outdoors, there are several parks and hiking trails to visit. The parks include Sunflower Kiwanis Park, Schlanger Park, Immigrant Park, Lincoln Park and Wilderness Park which is in Frontenac. For those with dogs, they can visit the Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park.

Downtown Pittsburg offers an assortment of shops, boutiques and cafes to visit. Located downtown is ArtForms Gallery which is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also downtown is the Mainstreet Axe Company, where patrons can participate in axe throwing by reservation.

“If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, a little friendly competition or just good old-fashioned fun, you’ve found it,” Main Street Axe’s website says. “Our store has a friendly and energized vibe with plenty of atmosphere.”

Kyla Jantz, senior in biology, says she enjoys spending time in downtown Pittsburg as well as in parks.

“I also like to go shopping downtown, go see movies, or hang out at Root Coffee house,” Jantz said. “Also, Wilderness Park in Frontenac is a cool place to go walk or run for some fresh air and exercise.”

Jantz also recommends visiting Tropical Sno, a snow-cone shop.

“Tropical Sno’s a favorite, especially when living in the dorms,” Jantz said.

Some business’ hours and availability may have changed due to local, state, and federal COVID-19 regulations, so students should call in advance or visit their social media pages to see if the business is open or will require reservations.

