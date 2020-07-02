Refreshing summer fruit mocktails

Share

In the heat of the summer, a break with a refreshing summer drink is sometimes necessary. Here are a few ideas for cold summer mocktails. Lots of these include fresh herbs and fruit, so they’ll leave you feeling fresh. They are also quite easy to make and won’t require too many ingredients.

These are all non-alcoholic recipes, but if you are of age and wish to make them regular cocktails, simply add alcohol for to the recipe.

Honey blackberry mint mocktail

Ingredients:

8 fresh blackberries, and more for garnish later

1/4 cup honey

Approximately 10 mint leaves, plus more for garnish

Juice of one lemon

1/2 cup water

2 cups seltzer

Instructions:

In a shaker, shake the blackberries, honey and mint until well blended. Next, add the lemon juice and water then shake to mix them together. Strain the mixture into two glasses with ice and top each glass with one cup of seltzer. Garnish each drink with blackberries and mint leave, then enjoy.

Strawberry orange ginger fizz

Ingredients:

8 ounces strawberries

3 inches fresh ginger, peeled and sliced

3 three inch strips of orange peel

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup fresh-squeezed orange juice

1/4 cup water

Pinch of sea salt

3/4 cup sparkling water

Ice cubes

Orange slices, strawberries and mint for garnish

Instructions:

To make the syrup for the drink, place all the ingredients except the ice and sparkling water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring it to a boil then allow it to simmer for approximately five minutes.

Let the syrup cool for five minutes then pour it through a strainer into a bowl or jar, making sure to extract as much liquid as possible from the solids. Allow the syrup to cool at room temperature then make the drink.

Put two to three tablespoons of syrup at the bottom of a glass then pour the sparkling water until the glass is almost full. Add two ice cubes and garnish with the orange slice, half a strawberry and the mint.

Cold orange mint mocktail

Ingredients:

2 cups orange juice

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup club soda/carbonated water

2 tablespoons sugar

2-3 slices orange

2-3 mint leaves

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Stir together the orange juice, lemon juice, water and sugar in a glass until the sugar dissolves.

Top the glass up with the carbonated water and add a couple ice cubes. Finish it by garnishing the glass with the orange slices and mint.

Raspberry lemonade virgin mojito

Ingredients:

15 mint leaves

2 tablespoons simple syrup

4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1 cup sparkling raspberry lemonade

Raspberries, mint and a lime wedge for garnish

Instructions:

In a tall glass, gently muddle (mash) the mint with a wooden spoon in the bottom of the glass. Next, add the simple syrup and lime juice to the mint. Add a couple ice cubes and top with the sparkling raspberry lemonade. Finally, garnish the glass with fresh raspberries, a sprig of mint and a lime wedge.

