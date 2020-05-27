Homemade cinnamon roll pancakes

Share

Ingredients:

For the pancakes

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon vegetable or canola oil

For the cinnamon filling

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

6 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

1/2 tablespoon ground cinnamon

For the cream cheese glaze

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

2 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

To begin, prepare the pancake batter by whisking the flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium sized bowl. Then, whisk in the milk, egg, and oil until the batter is moistened. If there are a few small lumps, that’s fine but try and make sure the batter is generally smooth.

Next, prepare the cinnamon filling. In another medium sized bowl, stir together the butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Mix it until it is combined and thick. Then, scoop the filling into a quart sized zip lock bag and set it aside for later. If you have a baker piping bag, that’s perfect for this, but using a zip lock back is a great alternative.

Now, to prepare the pancakes heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat and spray it with nonstick spray. Measure out about a 1/3 cup of batter and add it to the pan. You can also add any amount you want, to make the pancakes the desired size. Make sure the batter is shaped in a circle. Now, reduce the heat to medium low to add the cinnamon filling. To do this, push the filling to a corner of the zip lock bag and cut off one of the corners of the bag to make a hole for the filling to come out.

When the pancake begins to bubble, add the filling. Do this by starting at the center of the pancake and squeeze the filling on top of the pancake batter in a swirl (just as you see in a regular cinnamon roll). Cook the pancakes for two to three minutes, or until the bubbles begin popping on top of the pancake and it’s golden brown. Flip it over and cook it an additional two to three minutes. Watch the pancakes, as it may not take this much time to cook, so watch the bubbles. Wipe out the pan with a paper towel and repeat with the remaining pancake batter and cinnamon filling.

At some point while the pancakes are cooking, prepare the glaze. In a small pan, heat the butter over low heat until melted. Turn off the heat and whisk in the cream cheese until it is almost smooth. Sift the powdered sugar into the pan, stir and add in vanilla extract. Set the pan aside while you continue to make the pancakes.

Once you cook the rest of the pancakes, drizzle the glaze on and enjoy!

Commentary:

My sister and I made this recipe for Mother’s Day and it was a hit. They taste just like cinnamon rolls but in pancake form. These can be refrigerated and will taste good the next day. However, I wouldn’t try and keep them in the fridge for too long.

