Students plans change due to social distancing orders

These last few weeks have involved a lot of change and have been hectic for students. College students across the nation have been forced to change their normal ways of learning and maneuvering through their college careers. On Monday March 16, PSU students were released for an early and extended spring break, to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The hardest thing about social distancing is that we cannot have face to face class anymore,” said Nien Ping Pan, junior in English. “Which is a pity because some classes cannot alternate into online class such as dance performance.”

Although students were sent on an extended spring break, many plans have changed, as many states have created a stay-at-home order. This order was created to also help stop the spread of COVID-19. During the stay-at home order, residents have been ordered to stay at home unless they are going out for essential reasons.

“I really miss being on campus at Pitt State,” said Nicole Day sophomore in nursing, and spotlight chair of the Gorilla Activities Board (GAB). “I miss seeing my friends and hanging out in the GAB office.”

GAB plans a variety of events on campus throughout the year for students. With campus closing and the pandemic being a serious health concern, GAB has been forced to cancel all of their events for the remainder of the semester.

“It is an awful feeling knowing all your hard work and time dedicated to planning an event is all taken away so quickly,” Day said.

The Pitt State campus, including dormitories officially closed on Monday, March 23 which has forced many students to move back to their hometowns and put a pause on their college experience.

“The hardest part about social distancing is having to adjust to all the changes going on in the community,” said Zaira Gomez, sophomore in social work. “Without working right now it has been hard to figure out how I’m going to pay bills.”

Zi-Kuei Ho, senior in literature, and Theo Motta Goncalves, senior in business, talks to eachotherat the Oval on Wednesday, Apr. 1. Ho and Goncalves maintained a 6 feet distance because of the COVID-19. Salehin Mahbub photo-editor

On Monday March 30, governor of Kansas, Laura Kelly issued a statewide stay-at-home order. The order is expected to last at least until Sunday April 19. The order has affected many families and forced many non-essential businesses to close.

“It’s so crazy to think that what we are going through is a global pandemic, similar to the flu outbreak in 1920,” Day said.

College can be stressful at times and with all classes being moved online, students have more time to try new things to stay occupied during these times.

“During this time, I have started reading a book I got too busy to read earlier this semester,” Gomez said. “I have also watched YouTube videos about learning beginner’s American Sign Language.”

The government has taken more extreme measures with social distancing and stay at home orders, because some residents are not following already set laws.

“I think that there are many different people that don’t believe something until they see it,” Gomez said. “It is very dangerous and damaging to wait until something bad happened to them or someone they know to take action.”

Some students have been focusing on seeing the positive within social distancing and realize that it is for the best.

“I believe by decreasing the face to face connect with people will help decrease the sickness,” Pan said. “Although it may be tough for someone, it may somehow help with the situation to become better.”

