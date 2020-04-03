Conquering boredom: 10 things to do from the comfort of your home

Share

tweet







I cannot be the only one that is bored to tears while sitting in my apartment and doing absolutely nothing. My days consist of doing whatever schoolwork I have to do that day and then spending hours scrolling through Tik Tok or Pinterest. I’ve been doing some thinking recently and I have come up with a list of things that could be fun to do or at least keep me entertained for a while.

Coming in at number ten is to be creative. Being creative could mean drawing, painting, or sculpting. It could also mean a number of other things. For individuals that are musically talented, you can write a song or just goof around with an instrument. Take some old clothes that you don’t wear anymore and turn them into something that is comfy and/or cute. There are great DIY tutorials on YouTube for every piece of clothing. Being creative has now bounds or limitations, just create something new.

Next up, you could try to design a tattoo. This is one of my favorite things to do. I currently have one tattoo, but I plan on getting more. If you choose to do this, make sure you are designing the tattoo in coordination with wherever you want it tattooed. For example, if you are getting a tattoo on your collarbone you might want to take some measurements and see how big you want it to be and how far you want the tattoo to extend otherwise you could end up with a design that can’t fit on your collarbone.

At number eight you could learn something new. Now, this is not for everyone. Some people may not want to fry their brain with knowledge any more than it already is (I’m looking at you, college students). But I tend to think of learning as something fun. While school does sometimes take the fun out of it, I have never not had fun when learning about something that I love or something that I find interesting. If you are interested in art but you aren’t sure where you should start, try to pinpoint what you are interested in. Do you want to draw with a pencil, do you want to paint? For pencil drawing, I recommend trying your hand at one and two-point perspective drawings. I usually go for a two-point perspective of a city or a house. Once you have that down, you could try an optical illusion. For painters, I don’t have that many recommendations as I am not a painter, but I do know that Amazon has some cheap supplies that seem relatively good for painting.

Number seven is to binge that series you’ve been wanting to watch. This is a great way to cure boredom. I don’t know about anyone else, but my Netflix and Hulu lists are overflowing with things to watch. I have rewatched several seasons of Supernatural and I started watching The Flash and Arrow. Binging TV shows is fun, but you can also binge a collection of movies. For example, I watched all of the Harry Potter movies over the course of two days. I also watched almost every Marvel movie that was available on Disney + and Netflix which took a lot longer than the Harry Potter collection but was totally worth it.

Next up, you could beat a video game or start a new video game. Whether you play on PC, Xbox, PlayStation or a Nintendo Switch, there is always a game available. I have taken to replaying Resident Evil 5. Though I beat the game in a day, there are still some levels that are fun to replay mainly 1-2, 3-1, 3-2, 4-2, 5-2, 5-3 and 6-3. Another fun game to play is Call of Duty, though I have always found zombies to be way more fun than multiplayer. Some of my favorite zombie maps are of course Nacht der Untoten from COD: World at War. Some other notable maps are Zombie Verrückt, and Shi No Numa in World at War map packs. I didn’t particularly like any one the zombie maps in Black Ops, but Kino Der Toten wasn’t too bad. In Black Ops II, TranZit and Nuketown Zombies are two of the most fun maps to play, in my opinion. There are other good maps but those are the ones that stick out to me the most. If you prefer other games, there’s Skyrim or Fallout.

Number five is pretty broad: start a new challenge. This could mean many different things. You could take a photo every day for an entire month or start a new diet. You could challenge yourself not to eat meat or candy for a month or to try something new every day

Coming in at number four is exercise. Personally, I started a new workout routine that I love. It doesn’t put too much stress of the body but enough that I feel like I got a good workout in. Some people try to do way too much in the beginning but it’s all about finding the right workout that works for you. To do this, you need to first determine your goal. Are you trying to lose weight, build muscle or just get in shape? This will be a fundamental factor in building a workout that works for you.

Number three is to be productive and get organized. I like to make lists, so I make things like a personal to do list which includes things like cleaning, doing laundry and organizing my closet. My work to-do lists included tasks I need to do for work whether it is to do interviews or brainstorm story ideas. My school to do list includes things I need to do, mainly certain assignment that are due that day or that week.

Number two is to rearrange furniture. I love rearranging my furniture and throughout high school I would rearrange the furniture in my bedroom at least once every two months. If you live alone, you can also rearrange your living room.

Coming in at number one is to do personal things. Write a letter to your future self, make a bucket list or update your current bucket list, make a list of places you want to travel, make a list of goals you want to achieve in five years and/or ten years. This is a great way to get to know yourself. If you keep organized and you know what you want to achieve and want you want to get out of life, it will be easier to make it happen especially if you know the steps you need to take to get there.

These are just some things that I thought of but there are infinite ways to cure boredom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

