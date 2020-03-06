Sororities hold “closet clean-out” sale

Share

All of the Pitt State sororities are coming together to hold a Panhellenic “closet clean-out.” The event will take place on Saturday, March 7 in Ballroom C of the Overman Student Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Students from the sororities will be selling their gently used clothing at a low price. There will be a five-dollar entry fee that will be pooled towards a scholarship, which will be randomly awarded to a sorority member who attended the event.

“This [is a] garage sale type event, for all women across campus to come and get cheap clothes and get a little bit of cheap money, but it’s also a time for all of us women to come together and just like hang out for a day,” said event coordinator for the Panhellenic council and junior plastic engineering technology and polymer chemistry major Lexington Peterson.

Peterson came up with the idea and organized the Panhellenic closet clean-out.

“I was sitting over break thinking of all the stuff in my closet that I don’t wear anymore and I just don’t need, and also how broke I am, I was hoping to make a little extra money and I figured that if I was going through this other women in sororities were as well,” Peterson said. “So, it will help girls make some money, it will also get rid of the stuff that they no longer use, kind of live up to that minimalistic lifestyle.”

The event is Panhellenic, meaning that all the Pitt State sororities will be involved, which according to Peterson, does not happen often.

“I think they should come to the event because it’s going to be a good time, it’s women helping women, I think that all of us coming together is something new, it isn’t that often that all sororities come together for an event,” Peterson said. “I think this will be a good time where everyone’s like-minded about just wanting to get rid of their stuff, it’s a time to catch up with people you haven’t seen in a while or meet new people.”

Highschool girls from the surrounding areas, such as Pittsburg, Girard, Frontenac and Colgan have been invited to the event.

“We talked to them too just so they can get out and get on campus and check out what we have going on,” said Peterson. “We got some emails from some high school students that said they are interested in coming. I think it’s good for potentially recruiting new high school girls to campus and just bridging the campus and the community through the student center.”

There will be between 10 and 15 vendors, and everyone is welcome to attend the event.

“Some of the women who are going to be going are… really excited about this and I heard that a lot of the girls love the idea of getting out and getting their stuff sold but also hanging out with their sisters,” Peterson said.

