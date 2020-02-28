Club Baseball sweeps series against Truman

Share

The Club Baseball team swept a three-game series against Truman State University on Saturday, Feb. 22. The home series was played at Jaycee Ballpark on Saturday, Feb. 22. The team won game one 3-2, game two 5-2 and game three 5-0. All three games were conference games.

Drew Roy, Club Baseball President and senior in business management, was pleased with the outcome of the series against Truman and was proud of the team.

“(I am) very happy with how we played,” Roy said. “It was a really, really important series for us. Truman finished in first in the conference last year. They weren’t eligible for the playoffs because they didn’t meet the nonconference game requirement. But they won the conference outright. So, it was a very good test for us, and it was important to get a sweep.”

According to Roy, junior Simon Higginbotham, sophomore Colton Pennington and junior Jacob Galbraith played exceptionally well during the games against Truman.

“Our pitching was phenomenal,” Roy said. “All three starters, Simon Higginbotham, Colton Pennington, and Jacob Galbraith were in double digit strikeouts, I think combined it was 36 through three games. They didn’t give up a single earned run the entire weekend.”

Roy hopes to see more consistency from the team throughout practice and their next games.

“(I would like to see) just a little more consistency on the offensive side,” Roy said. “We’re really close. We had some hard-hit balls that turned into outs, probably too many strikeouts still. But I think we’re close. Just a little more consistency with the bats and we’ll be where we need to be.”

Along with the pitchers, sophomore Landen Kehl also stood out to Roy during the series against Truman State.

“Landen Kehl had a great weekend,” Roy said. “He started all three at second base for us. He went 4-for-6 with a triple (and) I know he had an RBI in there. He was great on the base pads as well.”

This weekend will also be a big series for PSU Club Baseball as they are playing Iowa who defeated them last year.

“This weekend, we host Iowa,” Roy said. “They are ranked seventh in division one. They are the defending champion in our region and last year they came down here and swept us. So, this is kind of a statement weekend coming up for us and we hope to make some noise.”

The Gorillas are now 3-0 overall. Next up for the Gorillas is a series against Iowa. Games one and two against Iowa are on Saturday, Feb 29. Game one is set to begin at 1 p.m. and game two will start at 3 p.m. Game three is on Sunday, March 1 at 10 a.m. All three games are non-conference games and will be played at Jaycee Ballpark.

