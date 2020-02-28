City fills positions on city advisory boards

Share

Pittsburg City Commissioners filled volunteer positions on the Active Transportation and Airport Citizen Advisory Boards during the regularly scheduled Commission meeting, Feb. 25, 2020.

For the Active Transportation Board, Commissioners appointed Erin Fletcher to represent the disability community, and Reno Cecora to represent residents in the Northeast quadrant of Pittsburg. The Active Transportation Advisory Board has seven members whom each serve a four-year term. Four of the appointees represent each quadrant of the city, which is divided by the intersection of Fourth Street and Broadway. Two additional appointees represent the local healthcare industries and non-profit organizations, while a third works as an advocate for people with disabilities.

Commissioners also approved a motion to appoint Joshua Luken (an airport user) and Darrell Pulliam (non-airport user) to serve their first terms as members of the Airport Advisory Committee, effective immediately. The Airport Advisory Board has seven members, each serving a three-year term. Four members are required to be airport users, while three must be non-users.

The Board sets fees, reviews policies that affect airport operation and determine projects. Airport Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public and anyone is welcome to attend. They are held at 12 p.m., the first Monday of February, May, August and November, at Pittsburg’s City Hall.

In other city business, a public hearing was held to consider approval of a six-year tax exemption, requested by Rallison LP., (Apex Stages) for the new $1.7 million facility built last year at 3530 S. Lonestar Rd., in Pittsburg.

APEX CEO, Todd Allison, provided information on the progress of the company. After a cost-benefits analysis was conducted, it was determined that projections for the next ten years include a $3.1 billion increase in personal income, 10 new jobs (5 of those currently open), 15 new residents in the community, over $3 million in new, local, retail sales and a $1.7 million increase the local property tax base. The City Commissioners approved the exemption, which will be evaluated annually.

Tax exemptions are commonly used by the City to attract new businesses and industries to the area. The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce provides a variety of services, resources and programs focused on the betterment of the business community. City incentives include industrial revenue bonds, sales tax revolving loan funds, tax increment financing (TIF), community improvement districts (CID), a neighborhood revitalization tax rebate and rural housing incentives.

Pittsburg has multiple resources to aid new businesses—whether it is expansion, retention, new ventures or technology, the city strives to assist local businesses and entrepreneurs with the resources they need, thus boosting the local economy.

Anyone interested in learning more about these and other business incentives can call the City of Pittsburg, the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, or visit www.pittks.org.

The public is invited to attend the meetings, regularly held at Beard Shanks Law Enforcement Center, 201 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Anyone interested in City Commission Meetings can locate agendas, minutes and recent meeting videos on the City of Pittsburg’s website, http://www.pittks.org.

